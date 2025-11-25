Two arrested after stealing Amazon van from driver on his route in Seattle, police say

MILL CREEK, Wash. — The Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) says two suspects who allegedly stole an Amazon delivery van in Seattle, drove to Snohomish County and led law enforcement on a chase in Mill Creek.

Just before midnight on November 18th, Flock license plate reading cameras alerted police to a stolen Amazon van driving through Mill Creek.

Officers started to pursue the van with assistance from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, who used a stop stick to disable van, MCPD said.

The two suspects inside were arrested.

Authorities learned they allegedly stole the van from a delivery driver in Seattle while he was on his route, according to police.

The suspects were booked into the Snohomish County Jail facing counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, a stolen firearm, eluding police, among other charges.

©2025 Cox Media Group