Two arrested after shooting and 8-hour standoff in Chinatown International District

SEATTLE — A man and a woman were arrested on Saturday night following a shooting and an 8-hour standoff in Seattle’s Chinatown International District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

At around 11:50 p.m., police responded to a shooting at a food delivery driver near 8th Avenue South and South King Street, SPD said.

The driver wasn’t injured but the suspect ran into a nearby apartment building and police set up a perimeter around the building.

Seattle police, with assistance from Bellevue SWAT, negotiated in an 8-hour standoff, SPS said in a release.

After a search warrant was approved, police arrested a 41-year-old man for assault and a 34-year-old woman for forgery and retail theft warrants, according to SPD.

