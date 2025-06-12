Two arrested after early morning stabbing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 37-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man early Thursday morning following a stabbing in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Just after midnight, officers were called to 10th Avenue and East Pike Street, where they found a man who’d been stabbed in the stomach, arm, and back. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Witnesses said that several men got into a fight, and at some point, the woman stabbed one of them. They told police she ran off with the 31-year-old.

It didn’t take officers long to find the man. The woman didn’t give up as easily, but officers say they chased her down and arrested her.

Police found a knife in some nearby bushes and believe she threw it while she was running away, hoping to hide it.

The woman was booked into King County Jail and is being investigated for assault. The man will be booked on additional charges, but the department did not say what those charges will be.

The investigation is ongoing.

