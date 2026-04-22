Two arrested after allegedly firing handgun into water in Dumas Bay

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Way Police Department says two men were booked into jail for shooting a handgun into the water in the Dumas Bay Sanctuary on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of illegal gunfire and saw a group of people firing a gun on the beach.

One suspect ran but was quickly arrested after being chased down by police, and another was arrested at the scene, Federal Way Police said.

Both were booked into jail, and there were no injuries reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group