Fire sets buildings ablaze in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — A three-story vacant building caught on fire in Capitol Hill early Friday morning.

Crews with the Seattle Fire Department responded to the fire around 4:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Belmont Avenue.

The fire has extended to the building behind the vacant structure.

This is a developing story, KIRO 7 is heading to the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

1700 block of Belmont Ave.: Incident upgraded to a 2-alarm response because the fire extended to the building behind the vacant structure. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) August 16, 2024

