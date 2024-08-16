Fire sets buildings ablaze in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — A three-story vacant building caught on fire in Capitol Hill early Friday morning.
Crews with the Seattle Fire Department responded to the fire around 4:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Belmont Avenue.
The fire has extended to the building behind the vacant structure.
This is a developing story, KIRO 7 is heading to the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
1700 block of Belmont Ave.: Incident upgraded to a 2-alarm response because the fire extended to the building behind the vacant structure.— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) August 16, 2024
©2024 Cox Media Group