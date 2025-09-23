Two adults, one teen in ski masks arrested for alleged prowling, running from Pierce County deputies

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says deputies arrested three people early Monday morning in Parkland following a pursuit of a stolen car.

At around 2:15 a.m., two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy wearing ski masks and gloves were allegedly seen prowling a neighborhood near Pacific Avenue South and Garfield Street.

Dashcam video posted by the sheriff’s office shows the stolen SUV fleeing from police, then veering off the road and crashing into a ditch before the three inside got out and ran.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested before he could hop a fence and the other 18-year-old was taken into custody after he was found hiding underneath a car, PCSO said.

The 16-year-old boy was later arrested after he was found in a backyard, claiming he lived there and was not involved in the chase.

PCSO says the two adults were booked in the Pierce County Jail, while the teen was booked into Remann Hall.

