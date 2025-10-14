Two 20-year-olds carjacked at gunpoint in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood

SEATTLE — Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late last night, according to police.

Officers first responded to reports of an armed carjacking along Rainier Avenue South at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Arriving officers were met by a 20-year-old man who said he had been sitting in his parked car when two unknown suspects approached, both armed with handguns.

According to the report from Seattle police, one of the suspects then opened the passenger door and pointed a gun at the passenger, a 20-year-old woman. The second suspect opened the driver’s door, pointed a gun at the man, and demanded that both of them get out of the car.

The man told police he tried to push the weapon away and start the car, but was pulled out by his collar.

Police report the suspects then drove off in the stolen car, heading northbound, while both victims ran into a nearby business to call 911.

The man said that the car had a black security uniform and equipment inside, while the woman lost her purse, which included her phone and ID.

Neither victim was hurt.

Despite searching, officers couldn’t find the car. Detectives are now working to determine what led up to the carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

