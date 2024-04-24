Two 14-year-old boys arrested in Kent armed robbery

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police arrested two 14-year-old boys who are believed to be responsible for robberies and other crimes.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Kent officers were dispatched to a convenience store in 1400 block of West Meeker. The caller said three boys wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts had robbed him at gunpoint and then left in a car.

The victim gave police the car’s license plate number and officers discovered that the vehicle had been stolen in Tukwila.

Several Kent officers searched the area and found the car nearby with the suspects inside, but the driver refused to pull over and fled south toward Federal Way. Because police believed they were responsidble for the armed robbery, by law, a pursuit was allowed.

Officers tried PIT maneuvers and asked Federal Way officers to put out spike strips to end the chase. Both methods helped slow down the car, and the chase ended in the 26800 block of Military Road when all three suspects got out of the stolen car and ran away.

Two of the suspects, both 14-year-old boys, were found by officers shortly after. A K-9 team and a drone were used to search for the third suspect, but that person was not found.

“The three suspects in today’s robbery are suspected to have committed other robberies and crimes in the area. Kent Detectives are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies to determine their involvement in other crimes,” Kent Police said in a news release.

If you have information about the robbery or know who the third suspect is, you’re asked to contact Kent Police by one of the following ways:

KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov

KPD Tip Line: 253-856-5808

Valley Communications non-emergency dispatch line: 253-852-2121

TIME SENSITIVE TIP INFO? Call 911

