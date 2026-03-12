Tulip Town announces early opening date for end of March

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Spring is on its way, and what better way to ring it in than an early start to tulip season in Washington?!

Tulip Town, one of the several tulip farms that participates in the annual Tulip Festival in Skagit Valley, will have an early opening this year.

This year, Tulip Town will open to guests on March 28.

“The mild winter and warm temperatures mean we’re likely to see blooms earlier than usual,” said Tulip Town Farm Manager Steve Johnson.

This year’s opening is about two weeks ahead of the Tulip Fest’s typical schedule.

Visitors can explore six acres of tulips with over 100 varieties of blooms. There is also a beer garden, cafe and market.

Leashed dogs are welcome at no additional charge.

