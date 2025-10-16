Tribal Resort Casino sees sports betting boom during Mariners’ playoff push

TULALIP, Wash. — The Tulalip Resort and Casino’s sportsbook has seen a surge in activity thanks to the Seattle Mariners’ playoff run.

The marked increase is due to bets on Major League Baseball, particularly on the Mariners.

Sports betting became legal in Washington in 2020, and Tulalip Resort Casino opened its sportsbook in September 2022.

Since then, not many local teams have made deep playoff runs to the championship rounds.

The Mariners’ playoff performance has not only filled seats at the casino but also increased online betting activity.

This has driven more fans to place bets, both in-person and via mobile apps.

“There’s definitely been an uptick in bets,” said Brandon Jones, the director of the sportsbook at Tulalip Resort Casino. “For the number of bets, I think we’ve seen approximately a 33% increase in bets on MLB, in particular on the Mariners.”

Fans can drive to the casino, place their bets, and leave, contributing to the rise in mobile sports betting on the property.

Jones said a notable bet in the preseason of $8,000 could result in a $160,000 payout if the Mariners win the World Series.

Jones, who manages the sportsbook, expressed his mixed feelings about the Mariners’ success, balancing his personal fandom with the business’s financial interests: “We’re going to win!”

He admitted he’s grown up watching the Mariners and went to the games as a kid. He also admitted that he has a job and likes it when the house comes out on the plus side of bets.

While the Mariners continue their playoff journey, Tulalip Resort Casino anticipates even more activity in their sportsbook.

Highlighting the economic impact of local sports success on regional businesses.

