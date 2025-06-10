Tukwila Police: Suspect tries to bite officers during arrest

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man in Tukwila allegedly wasn’t going down without a fight, as police said he fought them while he was being arrested.

On June 7, an officer made contact with the man who was told to leave the Southcenter District.

After being given multiple verbal warnings to exit the property, the offender exited the building then attempted to re-enter it through a different entrance.

When the officer tried to take the man into custody for trespassing, he allegedly tried to bite the officer before being taken into custody.

He was booked into jail for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

