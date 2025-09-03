Tukwila police to monitor school zones as students head back to class

Tukwila police have a warning for drivers as kids head back to school today — their traffic unit is going to be out in full force monitoring school zones.

On top of that, the automated license plate reader speed camera on South 144th Street will be active during drop-off and pick-up times.

Drivers were told to give themselves extra travel time and to be prepared for extra pedestrian and vehicle traffic over the next few weeks.

According to Tukwila PD, around 100,000 people in Washington illegally passed a school bus while the ‘stop’ sign was out last year. There were also more than 380 crashes involving school buses, where drivers were at fault 70% of the time.

Schools starts up on Wednesday, September 3rd. Our Traffic Unit and officers will be out and about monitoring the school... Posted by Tukwila Police Department on Tuesday, September 2, 2025

