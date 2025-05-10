Tukwila police K9 instrumental in finding alleged burglar with over 20 previous convictions

TUKWILA, Wash. — A Tukwila Police Department (TPD) K9 named Raider played an important role in finding a suspect in an alleged burglary at a business, TPD posted on Facebook.

As officers arrived near Tukwila International Boulevard and South 139th Street earlier this week, the suspect ran into a wooded area and police searched for him for over two hours, the department said.

K9 Raider and his handler helped track the man, finding multiple pieces of evidence before locating the suspect in a bush.

The man was found to have more than 20 previous convictions when he was booked on multiple charges, TPD said.

