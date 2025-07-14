Tukwila Police investigating fatal crash near Museum of Flight

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department says they are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened on the 9600 block of E. Marginal Way S on Sunday afternoon.

The crash resulted in the death of an adult male and injuries to several others at 3:30 PM near the Museum of Flight.

Police say that three cars were involved in the crash.

Emergency services pronounced one adult male dead at the scene, while several other individuals were treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

Tukwila Police Department’s Traffic Unit detectives are investigating the incident.

The police have not given any information on the cause of the crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group