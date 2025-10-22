Tukwila man calls police for suspected break-in, but locks himself out

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man was locked out of his home in Tukwila after he reported that he believed someone was trying to break into his house.

According to the Tukwila Police Department, the man heard suspicious noises outside his home on S 118 Street near 44th Avenue S.

When officers arrived, the resident came out to speak with them and then locked himself out of the house.

Police used a ladder to open a balcony door leading to the second floor.

After searching, the police said they found no evidence that someone was trying to break into the house.

A man was locked out of his home in Tukwila after he reported that he believed someone was trying to break into his house.

©2025 Cox Media Group