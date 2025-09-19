Local

Tug boat sinks at Bremerton Marina, cleanup underway

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Sinking tug boat in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. — The US Coast Guard and Washington State Department of Ecology are using a boom and absorbent pads to clean up oil and fuel after a tug boat sank at the Bremerton Marina.

Two levels of containment boom have been placed to prevent further damage.

Skimmers have been deployed to collect the pollution and a safety zone extends from the Manette Bridge.

No word on what caused the boat to sink.

