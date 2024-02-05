Tuesday at 5:30pm: Mothers speak out as fentanyl devastates Western Washington families

The fentanyl crisis has continued to devastate families across Western Washington.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the rate of people dying from fentanyl has risen at an even faster pace in the last five years, as it’s spread across Pierce, King, and Snohomish counties.

“This is far and away the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my 26 years as a DEA agent,” DEA Special Agent in Charge for Seattle David Reames told KIRO 7. “Nothing else is even close to as bad.”

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on KIRO 7, our own Louie Tran speaks to two mothers who have lost their children, and looks into what state leaders are doing to battle this mounting crisis.

