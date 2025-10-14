T&T Supermarket to open second-ever U.S. store in Lynnwood this November

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

T&T Supermarket is set to open a new location in Lynnwood next month. It will be the supermarket’s second store in the U.S.

T&T Supermarket is a Canadian-Asian supermarket chain based in British Columbia. It carries a wide variety of Asian products, including fresh produce, live seafood, and baked goods. It also carries a variety of household and beauty products.

The company has been slowly expanding into the U.S. after opening its first-ever U.S. location in Bellevue last December. People waited in line for hours before its opening.

The supermarket will be located within the Lynnwood Crossroads Shopping Center at 19630 Highway 99. As a special treat for its grand opening on November 13, the first 300 customers to enter the store on opening day will receive a complimentary $10 gift card. $10 coupons will also be offered with purchases of $68 or more. Doors open at 9 a.m.

More rewards are on T&T’s website, including a contest for two round-trip tickets on China Airlines for an Asia trip.

T&T, which has more than 35 locations in Canada, also announced it plans to open several stores throughout California.

