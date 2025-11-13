T&T Supermarket to open second-ever U.S. store in Lynnwood this November

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

T&T Supermarket has officially opened a new location in Lynnwood Thursday. It will be the supermarket’s second store in the U.S.

T&T Supermarket is a Canadian-Asian supermarket chain based in British Columbia. It carries a wide variety of Asian products, including fresh produce, live seafood, and baked goods. It also carries a variety of household and beauty products.

The company has been slowly expanding into the U.S. after opening its first-ever U.S. location in Bellevue last December. People waited in line for hours before its opening.

The supermarket is located within the Lynnwood Crossroads Shopping Center at 19630 Highway 99. The first 300 customers who entered the store on opening day received a complimentary $10 gift card. $10 coupons will also be offered with purchases of $68 or more.

Doors officially opened at 9 a.m.

More rewards are on T&T’s website, including a contest for two round-trip tickets on China Airlines for an Asia trip.

T&T, which has more than 35 locations in Canada, also announced it plans to open several stores throughout California.

©2025 Cox Media Group