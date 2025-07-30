Tsunami watch issued for Washington coast after massive 8.7 quake off Russia

A tsunami watch has been issued for the Washington coast following a powerful magnitude 8.7 earthquake off the coast of Russia, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake struck at 4:25 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday about 80 miles southeast of Petropavlovsk, Kamchatka, and 315 miles southwest of Bering Island in the Komandorski region.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 46 miles.

The tsunami watch covers Washington’s outer coast from the Oregon border to Slip Point, including the Columbia River estuary and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

The watch means people along the coast should prepare for possible tsunami activity and stay alert for updates.

If the tsunami is confirmed

Washington locations where tsunami waves may be observed late Tuesday night include La Push at 11:35 p.m., Neah Bay at 11:40 p.m., Long Beach at 11:45 p.m., Moclips at 11:50 p.m., and Westport at 11:55 p.m.

Other inland locations like Port Angeles and Port Townsend could see activity shortly after midnight.

No tsunami waves had been observed as of the bulletin’s release, but the National Weather Service confirmed that a tsunami has formed and may impact areas under warning and advisory levels.

A tsunami warning is in effect for parts of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, from Samalga Pass to Attu, including the Pribilof Islands.

A tsunami warning has also been issued for Hawaii.

HNL Alert: 03:06 PM 07-29-2025 - HNL Alert: Tsunami Warning Updated - Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected. Go to https://t.co/YRpptHbSzb for wave arrival time. EVACUATE coastal areas in PRIMARY EVACUATION ZONE. Map at https://t.co/fl1PGwu7TZ. https://t.co/sQPRc8Yej7 — Oahu Emergency Mgmt. (@Oahu_DEM) July 30, 2025

According to tsunami.gov, the estimated time in Hawaii for the first tsunami wave is 7:17 p.m. Hawaiian time.

Tsunami warning for Hawaii ….



Quite a distraction in the movie theater…



But for once glad we’re not close to the beach …. pic.twitter.com/fF7rSpdFCK — Joe Q America (@JoeAbsdotcom) July 30, 2025

A tsunami advisory—indicating the potential for strong currents and dangerous conditions—is in effect for coastal areas of southern Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.

The tsunami watch also includes the entire Oregon and California coasts, stretching from the California-Mexico border to the California-Oregon line, as well as British Columbia and parts of Southeast Alaska.

Residents along Washington’s coast are urged to move away from beaches, harbors, and marinas and to prepare for the possibility of evacuation.

Local emergency officials may issue specific guidance based on the developing situation.

Officials warn that tsunami impacts may vary by location, and the first wave is not always the largest.

Waves may arrive hours apart and cause strong and unpredictable currents.

People are urged not to go to the coast to observe wave activity and not to return to the shoreline until authorities say it is safe.

The next update from the National Tsunami Warning Center is expected within an hour. More information can be found at tsunami.gov.

