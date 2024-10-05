TSA upgrades identity verification process with facial recognition at Spokane Airport

Spokane International Airport has introduced the latest generation of Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) for traveler identity verification, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The new CAT-2 units, now deployed at the airport, use facial recognition to match a traveler’s real-time photo with the image on their identification, enhancing security while streamlining the screening process.

Previously, first-generation CAT units at Spokane scanned photo IDs and confirmed travelers’ boarding status, but TSA officers manually verified identities.

With CAT-2, the process is automated by comparing the ID photo to a live image captured by the device.

If the system verifies a match, travelers can proceed through security without presenting a boarding pass, though TSA officers can still perform additional checks if necessary.

The new technology is currently being introduced at GEG’s A/B and C checkpoints.

Travelers who prefer not to use facial matching can opt for an alternative verification method.

The TSA emphasized that photos taken by the CAT units are not stored and are used solely for immediate identity verification.

©2024 Cox Media Group