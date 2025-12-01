TSA breaks record for most individuals screened on a single day

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) just had its busiest travel day ever.

On Sunday, TSA screened about 3,133,924 individuals, the highest number ever in TSA’s history.

The top 10 busiest days have all happened within the last year, and all stretch above three million.

November 30, 2025 - 3,133,924 June 22, 2025 – 3,096,797 December 1, 2024 – 3,088,836 July 20, 2025 – 3,043,973 July 6, 2025 – 3,041,954 July 27, 2025 – 3,017,861 October 10, 2025 – 3,017,612 July 7, 2024 – 3,013,622 May 23, 2025 – 3,010,183 July 13, 2025 – 3,007,773

180,000 people were set to travel through the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday, the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday. Large crowds are also expected on Monday.

SEA recommends arriving at least two hours before your flight and recommends avoiding drop-offs during peak hours if possible. The peak hours include:

Before 9 a.m.

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

SEA is offering 90 minutes of free parking in its garage to help prevent congestion outside the terminals.

©2025 Cox Media Group