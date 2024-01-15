Battle over Trump’s placement on presidential ballot has arrived in Washington state

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A Kitsap County judge will hear a challenge on Tuesday to Donald Trump’s placement on Washington state’s ballot for the March presidential primary ballot.

The challenge was filed in Kitsap County last week, contesting Trump’s eligibility for the ballot based on the insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. That clause bans any person who has “engaged in insurrection” from holding any elected office without two-thirds approval from the U.S. House and Senate.

For Trump, his eligibility has been challenged in multiple states over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. That includes Colorado, where the state’s Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that he was ineligible.

Since then, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to that ruling, with oral arguments set for Thursday, Feb. 8.

In Washington, that battle will first play out in Kitsap County Superior Court.

“I am committed to presenting Washingtonians with the opportunity to make their voices heard in the Presidential Primary March 12, which requires printing ballots and sending them to registered voters weeks ahead of Election Day,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said. “Our state’s process gives the courts an important role in answering questions about eligibility. I look forward to having this question resolved in a timely fashion.”





