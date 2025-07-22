Trump on Kohberger: ‘The judge should make him explain what happened’

MOSCOW, Idaho. — President Donald Trump has weighed in on Bryan Kohberger’s plea deal, calling on a judge to demand that Kohberger share what happened that night four University of Idaho students were brutally killed.

Kohberger recently pleaded guilty to killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in their off-campus home on Nov. 13, 2022.

He pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty.

Trump weighed in on the plea on the Truth Social media platform:

“Bryan Kohberger, who was responsible, in Idaho, for the deaths of four wonderful young souls, has made a plea bargain deal in order to avoid the Death Penalty. These were vicious murders, with so many questions left unanswered. While Life Imprisonment is tough, it’s certainly better than receiving the Death Penalty but, before Sentencing, I hope the Judge makes Kohberger, at a minimum, explain why he did these horrible murders. There are no explanations, there is no NOTHING. People were shocked that he was able to plea bargain, but the Judge should make him explain what happened. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Kohberger is set to be sentenced on Wednesday. He will spend four life sentences in prison with no possibility of parole.

