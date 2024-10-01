Truck nearly hits man on Bellevue sidewalk

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man walking on a Bellevue sidewalk was almost hit by a speeding U-Haul truck, with the truck just barely missing him.

The breathtaking dash camera video shows a man walking slowly down the sidewalk.

In the blink of an eye, a U-Haul box truck came flying down the sidewalk, crashing into trees, missing the man by mere feet.

This happened on Sunday morning near the intersection of 145th Place Southeast and Southeast 16th Street, right in front of the Arco gas station. The man who recorded the dashcam video was gassing up his vehicle when he saw this all go down.

The driver was not seriously hurt, but KIRO 7 is following up with Bellevue police to learn more.









