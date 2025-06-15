Truck fire disrupts southbound I-5 traffic in Everett

A semi truck fire blocked two southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Everett on Saturday afternoon, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to a fully involved vehicle fire just north of the State Route 526 interchange, near milepost 190.

When firefighters arrived, the semi was already engulfed in flames.

The fire temporarily closed the two right lanes of southbound I-5 as responders worked to extinguish the blaze.

Drivers were asked to slow down and give emergency crews space while they worked in the area.

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

The Everett Fire Department cleared the scene later in the afternoon and all lanes have since reopened.

