Truck falls into lake at Black Diamond boat launch

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash. — A boat launch in Black Diamond was closed for part of the morning on Friday after a large truck got stuck in the lake.

According to the Black Diamond Police Department, the truck went into the lake while the driver was attempting to load his jet ski into the bed of his truck.

It reportedly took two tow trucks to get the truck out from under the water because it was so heavy.

A significant amount of oil leaked, prompting fire crews and the Department of Ecology to assist in a cleanup effort.

Black Diamond PD thanked divers from the King County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the incident.

