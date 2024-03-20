Truck crashes into Georgetown cannabis shop in apparent smash and grab burglary

SEATTLE — A cannabis shop in South Seattle has been rammed by a vehicle in Georgetown early Wednesday in what is likely another smash and grab burglary.

Our photographer at the scene saw a heavily damaged Dodge pickup abandoned near a damaged wall of building housing a pot shop at East Marginal Way and South Michigan Street.

The pickup has since been towed away.

We have reached out to Seattle Police for details.

This is the second such incident in 24 hours. In the early hours of Tuesday, a cannabis shop in SoDo was rammed by a car that was also left at the scene.

In that case, thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise was stolen by five people after a Hyundai sedan backed into the building.

We will provide more details as they become available.













