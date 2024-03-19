Familiar scene after car rams cannabis store in Seattle’s SoDo

SEATTLE — In what has become a familiar occurrence, a car was used to break into a marijuana store early Tuesday.

At about 3:45 a.m., burglars in a black Hyundai sedan backed into Cannazone Seattle on First Avenue South near Walker Street, which is adjacent to a Starbucks in the SoDo area.

The storefront is in shambles, and the damage extends into the shop’s interior.

Surveillance video showed that the Hyundai backed into the store twice to break through. At least three people clad in black then ran in, scooped up merchandise in their arms, and ran out within about 90 seconds.

“I’m just getting really sick and tired of this...it’s draining,” said store owner Julieth Jreige.

We were last at the store for an attempted burglary in October of last year. In that incident, the burglars were unable to get in.













