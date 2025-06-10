Troopers: Man on motorized scooter hits abandoned shopping cart, dies on scene

WASHINGTON — Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed after he hit an abandoned shopping truck on the shoulder of SR 7.

The crash happened on northbound SR 7 at 194th Street.

Troopers said man on a motorized scooter was traveling northbound and hit a shopping cart that was abandoned on the right shoulder.

The man was unresponsive when first responders arrived. Despite best efforts, he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if the man had a medical issue or if he died from his injuries.

©2025 Cox Media Group