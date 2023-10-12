Troopers looking for information in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-5 in Marysville

SEATTLE — Troopers are hoping to hear from anyone who can help investigators identify a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian along I-5 last week and then fled.

The hit-and-run happened sometime between the night of Oct. 3 and the morning of Oct. 4 on northbound I-5 near Fourth Street in Marysville.

The victim, 35-year-old Gina Blatchford, was hit by a vehicle and the driver continued north.

So far, there is no description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Washington State Patrol investigators are asking anyone who saw a pedestrian walking on the northbound side of I-5 on the dates the victim was hit, or has information about the collision, to come forward.

They also want to talk to anyone who knows where Blatchford was during that time frame (between the night of Oct. 3 and the morning of Oct. 4).

If you have any information you’re asked to call Detective Daniel Comnick at 360-529-7367.

