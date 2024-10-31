Troopers look for driver who hit, killed pedestrian on SR-523

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol are trying to track down a driver who hit and killed a woman who was trying to cross the road.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 523 near Stone Avenue in Seattle.

Troopers say a vehicle traveling eastbound in one of the lanes came to a stop to allow the pedestrian to cross. A black 2007 GMC Yukon, who was in the other lane, did not. Troopers say the GMC hit the 23-year-old and kept driving.

WSP detectives are seeking any information that would lead to the location of the GMC and the person who was driving it.

The GMC will have front-end damage and has a Washington License Plate with the number BIS1792. If you see the vehicle, call 911 right away.









©2024 Cox Media Group