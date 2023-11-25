Troopers investigate rollover crash that killed man in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — One man died and another was sent to the hospital following a head-on crash in Lynnwood Friday night.

A 32-year-old man from Tacoma was driving a Honda Accord northbound on State Route 99 at Lincoln Way when he lost control and crossed over the median. He then hit a 32-year-old man from Snohomish who was driving southbound in a Kia Sorento.

The two cars crashed head-on and rolled before the man from Tacoma died at the scene. Officials say they are not sure if he was wearing his seatbelt.

The Snohomish man survived the crash but was taken to Swedish Mill Creek for recovery.

The street was fully blocked while crews cleared the crash.

🚨S99 Lincoln Way is fully blocked for a 2C rollover fatality collision. Please be patient while troopers investigate this tragic collision. — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) November 25, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group