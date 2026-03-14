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Troopers: Driver arrested for DUI after hitting semi, trying to run away

By KIRO 7 News Staff
DUI crash (Washington State Patrol)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

ALGONA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says they arrested a driver who rear-ended a semi and tried to run away.

It happened this morning on southbound SR 167 near Algona.

Troopers say the driver was speeding at the time and the semi ended up in a grassy median.

The driver of the VW was arrested for DUI in addition to the hit-and-run.

No one was injured.

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