Troopers: Driver arrested for DUI after hitting semi, trying to run away

ALGONA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says they arrested a driver who rear-ended a semi and tried to run away.

This was early this morning, SB 167 near Algona. The VW was traveling at a high rate and rear ended the semi. The semi ended up in the grassy median. The VW driver fled on foot but was located and arrested for DUI and hit and run! No injuries to all involved. - NJ pic.twitter.com/xhophSJpt7 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 14, 2026

It happened this morning on southbound SR 167 near Algona.

Troopers say the driver was speeding at the time and the semi ended up in a grassy median.

The driver of the VW was arrested for DUI in addition to the hit-and-run.

No one was injured.

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