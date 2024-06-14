Troopers arrest woman for fatal car crash involving AMR vehicle on I-5

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol have arrested a woman on charges of hit-and-run after a fatal collision involving an AMR vehicle on Interstate 5 on June 2.

Keoni Williams, 26, was arrested Thursday and booked into the King County Jail.

The early-morning car crash turned fatal after a car slammed into an AMR vehicle near the West Seattle Bridge ramp on Interstate 5 heading southbound.

Shanique Dickens, 26, of Burien, was killed in the crash.

A spokesperson for Washington State Patrol said they first received a 911 call about the crash Sunday at about 4 a.m.

Based on the investigation, troopers said a green 1996 Toyota Corolla, which had four people inside including the victim, was traveling onto southbound I-5 from the West Seattle Bridge.

However, after an investigation and using video footage from a gas station near the collision, detectives determined there were only three people in the Toyota and Williams was the driver.

The driver lost control and crashed into a barrier, officials said.

When everyone got out of the vehicle, Dickens’ head was struck by a passing motorhome’s side mirror. Troopers said the driver of the motorhome was unable to move over as it passed the Toyota.

The driver pulled over and called 911 where troopers were able to speak with them near the Michigan Street exit, officials said.

First responders arrived at the scene and tried to provide aid to Dickens when a driver, who was under the influence, hit the medical emergency vehicle causing a chain reaction.

Dickens was hit again, troopers said.

Before troopers arrived at the crash, the driver of the victim’s vehicle left the area, officials said.

The two 26-year-old passengers inside the victim’s vehicle told detectives that the driver, “Tae,” was friends with Dickens, but detectives determined that”Tae” did not exist.

