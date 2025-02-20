Local

Trooper stops wrong-way driver with patrol car on I-90

By KIRO 7 News Staff
WSP trooper stops wrong-way driver using patrol car on I-90
By KIRO 7 News Staff

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A trooper with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) stopped a driver heading the wrong way early Thursday morning using their patrol car.

It happened just before 3:00 a.m.

Trooper Rick Johnson says the car was going in the wrong direction from Interstate 405 to Interstate 90.

A trooper intercepted the vehicle, putting their patrol car in the direct path to stop the driver.

The person was arrested, suspected of driving under the influence of something.

The driver and the trooper both had minor injuries.

Washington State Department of Transportation says the crash blocked the left three lanes for several hours but they have since reopened.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read