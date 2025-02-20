Trooper stops wrong-way driver with patrol car on I-90

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A trooper with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) stopped a driver heading the wrong way early Thursday morning using their patrol car.

It happened just before 3:00 a.m.

Trooper Rick Johnson says the car was going in the wrong direction from Interstate 405 to Interstate 90.

A trooper intercepted the vehicle, putting their patrol car in the direct path to stop the driver.

The person was arrested, suspected of driving under the influence of something.

The driver and the trooper both had minor injuries.

Washington State Department of Transportation says the crash blocked the left three lanes for several hours but they have since reopened.

This is from the scene on WB I-90 near West Lake Sammamish. Vehicle reported wrong way from 405. The trooper intercepted the vehicle and stopped it by putting their car in the direct path and colliding. Driver under arrest for suspected impairment. Minor injuries to both. pic.twitter.com/J2XwjDc9jU — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 20, 2025

On westbound I-90 just east of W. Lake Sammamish Pkwy (MP 15), a collision is blocking the three left lanes. Emergency responders are on the scene.



Consider seeking alternate routes and plan travel accordingly. pic.twitter.com/DALtCAQ1Wn — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 20, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group