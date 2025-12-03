Trooper leaps out of the way before patrol car is hit on I-5, WSP says

Troopers say a Washington State Patrol vehicle was hit on northbound Interstate 5 early Tuesday while a trooper was outside the car handling a separate crash investigation.

A Washington State Patrol spokesperson said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near downtown Seattle, where a trooper was responding to a single-vehicle crash involving a barrier.

The driver in that earlier collision had already been taken into custody on suspicion of impairment.

According to WSP, the trooper was standing outside his patrol car when another vehicle approached and struck the parked cruiser.

Investigators said the trooper managed to jump out of the way moments before impact.

The driver who hit the patrol car is not suspected of impairment, WSP said.

Officials described the injuries from the crash as minor.

