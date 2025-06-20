‘Tried to kill me’: Seattle shop owner recalls horrific attack caught on video

SEATTLE — A Seattle business owner is recalling the terrifying moments she was attacked in front of her shop.

“It’s really, really scary to see that this man absolutely tried to kill me,” said Jennafah Dawn Singer.

Singer owns The Uncommon Cottage on the corner of Roy Street and Queen Anne Avenue N.

Just before the attack, which happened on June 15, cellphone video captured the suspect acting aggressively toward cars passing by.

“This man was attacking cars. He’s hitting the windows. He’s screaming at people. He’s trying to get into people’s cars,” Singer said.

Video shows the suspect walking up to Singer and the pop-up event she was holding. She told KIRO 7 the man approached her and she turned to go inside and call 911.

But when she tries to walk away, he grabs her from behind.

“Actually saying, ‘I’m going to gouge out your eyes’, and he came behind me and he took his fingers and he pushed into my face, into my eyeballs. I reacted very quickly with a lot of adrenaline and fear for my life because it came suddenly,” she said.

When Singer was knocked down, she says her friends immediately jumped in to help.

“Heidi knocked him over. She’s had training from the Everett police a long time ago,” she said.

Heidi Forcher, owner of Spooky Amaryllis, told KIRO 7 she was part of the pop-up event in front of Singer’s store.

Forcher is also a former security guard.

“As soon as I saw him do that, I just tunnel vision and ran at him. Like just full speed and grabbed him by the hair, by the root and slammed him to the ground and just beat the brakes off of him,” Forcher said.

Forcher and a friend held the suspect down until police arrived, but it wasn’t easy.

“He said to me, ‘I’m going to bite you’, and I said, ‘If you bite me, you’re going to regret it’, and he bit me, and I just kept grabbing his hair and smashing his face into the sidewalk. And he’s just sitting there telling me, ‘Go to hell, B-word.’ And I said, ‘I am hell B-Word’, and smashed his face into the sidewalk a few more times,” she explained.

Instead of closing herself off after the attack, Singer says she’s open for business and doing it with a smile.

“That was an unfortunate situation, and I’m definitely feeling the trauma, I’m not gonna lie, but I recognize that that was something that occurred, it’s not life. And nobody should be extra afraid. We should all just try to keep being the good people we are,” Singer said.

Singer says she suffered an injury to her eye and a concussion.

Due to the attack, her art event was cut short.

If you’d like to help Singer, you can find her GoFundMe here.

