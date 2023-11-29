Trial in grisly 2017 quadruple murder of Seabeck family begins this week

SEABECK, Wash. — The trial against three men charged in the killing of a Kitsap County family began this week, nearly seven years after the shocking crime.

Investigators believe three members of the Banditos motorcycle club are responsible for killing John Careaga, his wife, and two teenage stepsons.

In February of 2017, deputies responded to a report of “something violent” at a Seabeck home, but couldn’t immediately go inside because the house was on fire. Once the fire was out, investigators found the bodies of three people inside.

A fourth body was later found in a burned truck in Mason County.

The suspects -- Daniel Kelly Jr., Johnny Watson, and Robert Watson -- are each charged with murder, arson, and assault.

All three men pleaded not guilty. They’ve been in jail since their arrest in June of 2022.





