Travelers face issues trying to cancel flights to Qatar from SEA amid airspace closure

SEATTLE — Despite Iran’s attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday and the closure of Qatar’s airspace, Qatar Air representatives at SEA opened the ticketing gates this afternoon to help passengers.

The ticketing area opened early around 12:30 p.m. and was greeted by a line of dozens of passengers trying to resolve their travel situations.

One person said his parents were slated to travel on Qatar Air’s 4:10 p.m. flight from SEA and he wanted to cancel and reschedule for another time for his parents.

He admitted that calling into the Qatar air phone lines or trying to access their website was too difficult.

At least one traveler said they were not able to access the website to cancel and decided to come to the airport to sort out their situation.

One traveler going to Nairobi, Kenya decided that they would get on the flight and travel regardless of the situation since he was making a multi-leg trip that would be hard to change.

Another Seattle resident traveling through Doha said he was going despite the airstrike and the potential risk.

One woman who was slated to travel overseas said that her family was stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the military strike and the grounding of their plane.

She decided she would not travel and potentially meet them, while also expressing that she would go back to her mother’s home in Montana.

She said she was stuck in Seattle and uncertain when she could leave.

