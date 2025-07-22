Travel warning: Measles cases at highest since virus was considered eradicated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there have been more than 1,300 measles cases in the U.S. so far this year — the most since the virus was considered eradicated in the country.

People who are traveling should take note, even if they’re not headed to an area with a known measles outbreak.

Measles is highly contagious and is spread person to person.

“And it happens, usually from someone who can spread it to other people even before they know they’re sick. That’s the challenge,” Doctor Paul Pottinger said in an interview provided by the University of Washington (UW) Medicine.

Pottinger said that’s why traveling can put you at risk.

“Airports, trains, bus stations, being on a plane — it’s where crowds are. That’s where you have a lot of crowds. The more people that are there, the more likely you are to bump into somebody who has measles,” he explained.

Measles can remain infectious in the air for up to 2 hours

The CDC said measles can even remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

“Because measles is so incredibly contagious, the only reliable way to prevent it is to receive the vaccine,” Pottinger said. “You may hear about folks doing special dietary changes, vitamin supplements, cod liver oil … none of that will, unfortunately, be able to prevent catching measles.”

“Even using a well-fitting mask, a respirator, like we’ve all done in the bad times of COVID-19, unfortunately, that is also not fully reliable to protect ourselves from measles,” he added.

But a dose of the measles vaccine provides 93% protection against the virus, and a second dose increases the protection to 97%. If you’ve had the shots but still contract the virus, doctors say you will be less likely to suffer a severe case of measles.

“When people catch measles, they never forget it, because they have a terrible flu-like illness and fatigue and then of course, a terrible rash that follows,” Pottinger said.

The infection can also be life-threatening.

“For a minority of people who catch measles, they can have complications. This includes damage to the eyes, it also includes damage to the brain and pneumonia as well,” he shared.

Check vaccination status with health care provider

If you’re unsure of your vaccination status, Pottinger said you should contact your health care provider before you travel.

Because infants typically do not receive their first dose of the measles vaccine until they’re at least six months old, parents of young babies should consider their travel plans carefully.

“If you need to or choose to travel before six months, it’s very important to understand that the newborn is not going to yet be protected against measles. It’s a personal decision, but the risk is there,” Pottinger explained.

Drop in vaccines believed to fuel increase

Doctors believe a drop in vaccinations has fueled the increase in measles, which was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

