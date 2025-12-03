Travel experts say window is closing for holiday travel deals

If you are still putting off booking that Christmas flight, you might want to go ahead and get that done.

Travel experts say prices for domestic flights during the holidays are already up 7% compared to a few weeks ago.

Travel Expert Katy Nastro with Going.com tells us this is the time of year when prices spike. Even with that, she says record numbers of people are hopping on a plane.

“It’s likely this trend will continue into the winter holidays. We will see peak and record-breaking days for 2025 happening in the next few weeks,” Nastro said.

Some people tell us they won’t be caught anywhere near an airport at Christmas, while others can’t imagine staying home.

Nastro says if you haven’t booked your holiday flight, flexibility is key to making it work for your budget.

“Things like having a connection where maybe you wanted to prioritize nonstop or flying a different carrier you don’t fly with often, that’s more in your budget,” Nastro said.

However, if you book today and then happen to find a better price later, don’t fret!

“If you book now and that price does fluctuate a bit, even 20-30 dollars, you can call the airline and be booked at the lower price, and you can get that credit,” Nastro said.

She tells us you can also book a return flight on a different carrier or fly on the holiday itself to save money.

Chris Innes, a frequent traveler for work, tells us the best way to get a deal is to buy it months in advance, but make sure it’s a flexible fare.

“90 days ahead most of the time,” Innes said.

For those of you who are flying, you will want to use the SEA Spot Saver program and even SEA Reserved Parking options. They do fill up fast, so booking as early as possible is the best way to go.

