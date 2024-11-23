Travel alert: Intercity Transit to suspend service on Thanksgiving Day

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Intercity Transit Service will not be in service on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

This includes Dial-A-Lift, local and Express bus service and Village Vans.

The customer service at the Olympia Transit Center and the administrative offices will also be closed.

Riders who need to cancel a Dial-A-Lift reservation will need to leave a message at (360) 705-5827.

To request a ride, riders must email daldispatch@intercitytransit.com or call Dial-A-Lift at 360-754-9393 and leave a voicemail.

Service, except for Village Vans, will return to regular schedule on Friday, Nov 29

Riders are asked to call (360) 786-1881 for information about routes or schedules or by visiting their website.

