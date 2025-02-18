Trash fire breaks out at transfer station in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — On Saturday, Feb. 15, crews from the South County Fire and Paine Field Fire Department answered calls of a fire at the Airport Road Recycling & Transfer Station in Everett.
When they arrived, firefighters went to work to contain the fire in a trailer and prevent its spread.
A backhoe operator helped crews by clearing the way for the firefighters to access the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but the South County Fire Marshal is still investigating.
An initial investigation led the fire marshal to believe a lithium-ion battery or other combustible material caused it.
“A reminder to everyone: Please don’t throw your batteries in the trash or recycling bin,” wrote South County Fire in a Facebook post. “Recycle them at designated locations at transfer stations or local spots like Lowe’s, Home Depot, and Staples.”
