Train blocks traffic in Seattle’s SoDo after collision with possible DUI driver

SEATTLE — A collision between a freight train and a car blocked traffic in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood Friday morning.

The crash at Third Avenue South and South Holgate Street happened shortly after 10 a.m.

The 2-mile-long BNSF train blocked the intersection but traffic was able to cross over at South Lander Street or Edgar Martinez Drive South.

Seattle Police said the driver who collided with the train may have been under the influence.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The scene was cleared at around noon.

©2024 Cox Media Group