Trailer packed with carrots catches fire, blocks I-90 exit near Kittitas

A semi-trailer carrying carrots caught fire Monday afternoon, prompting officials to close an Interstate 90 exit in Kittitas County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The blaze began shortly after 12:30 p.m. on westbound I-90 at milepost 115, near the town of Kittitas.

Crews quickly arrived to extinguish the flames, but the intensity of the fire forced authorities to temporarily close Exit 115.

The trailer involved in the fire was loaded with carrots, though the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

No injuries have been reported.

