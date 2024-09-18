Tragedy averted in Pasco: Good Samaritan slows traffic on busy road to help vulnerable person

PASCO, Wash. — A vulnerable woman has been reconnected with family after a good Samaritan found her walking in the middle of the street in Pasco.

On Tuesday, Pasco police answered a call about a disoriented woman walking in the middle of northbound Route 68.

Police wrote that this road is one of the busiest routes in the Tri-Cities.

Luckily for this woman, a person driving by spotted her and used their car to slow traffic down. The good Samaritan remained behind her, while on the phone with police, until they arrived.

When Pasco Police and the Pasco Fire arrived on the scene, they convinced the woman to leave the road and get in the ambulance.

Officer Cochran kept her calm and stayed at her side as they waited for her family to pick her up.

Police said the woman, who suffers from dementia, had wandered miles from her home before police were called.

The woman was not harmed and released to her family.





©2024 Cox Media Group