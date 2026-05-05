Traffic stop for broken taillights ends with driver running from Thurston deputies on I-5

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a driver tried to speed away from a traffic stop on Friday night.

At around 11 p.m., a deputy noticed the car’s brake lights were out and attempted to pull them over on I-5 near Olympia, but the driver refused, TCSO said.

The deputy tried a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect’s car to lose a tire before she got out and ran onto the roadway.

TCSO said she was nearly hit by an oncoming car as a deputy tackled her to the ground and arrested her.

A passenger in the car told authorities they begged the driver to stop.

The suspect is facing charges of DUI, attempting to elude, unlawful imprisonment, displaying a fake trip permit, driving on a suspended license, and a previous felony theft warrant, according to TCSO.

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