Traffic Alert: SR 520 to close next weekend

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) alerted drivers that State Route 520 would be closed this upcoming weekend, from Friday, Sept. 27 to Monday, Sept. 30.

The highway will close in both directions for both traffic and pedestrians, including the SR 520 Trail and Bill Dawson Trail.

According to WSDOT, the closure will start at 11 p.m. on Friday and end at 5 a.m. on Monday.

For more details on the closure, visit the SR 520 Construction Corner on the WSDOT website.

