Traffic Alert: Seattle I-5 lane closures overnight this week, ramps to close for Fourth of July

Commuters should expect overnight lane closures on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle this week.

The lane closures will include the two left lanes of southbound I-5 between Northeast 50th Street (exit 169) and Eastlake Avenue East (milepost 167) and will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday, June 30, until Thursday, July 3.

According to WSDOT, the lane reductions will allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to add more durable pothole patching materials to repairs done over the winter months and maintain the roadway.

On Friday, the following ramps will close from 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. for Fourth of July celebrations:

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Mercer Street (Exit 167)

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to Boylston Avenue (Exit 168)

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to Mercer Street (Exit 167)

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Lakeview Boulevard (Exit 168)

For more information, visit wsdot.wa.gov

